Poppy display is a 'thank you' to villagers

The poppy display on Rugeley Road, Armitage.

The poppies, made from bottle tops painted red, are sited on Rugeley Road next to Lower Lodge Mobile Home Park.

The display has been created by a group of women who live at the park over the summer as a thank you to the villagers of Armitage and Handsacre who have supported park residents by bringing groceries during the pandemic.

Spearheaded by Carol Hipkiss the display is a tribute to the fallen and also features an area of purple poppies to remember animals.

Peter Blakeway, 79, is chair of the park's residents' association.

"There are about 600 poppies, it looks really nice," said Peter.

"It was put together last weekend - it is finished but people have been coming with more bottle tops to make into poppies.