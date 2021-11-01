Poppy display is a 'thank you' to villagers

By Andrew KerrLichfieldNewsPublished:

A poppy display in Armitage has attracted messages of appreciation from across the country.

The poppy display on Rugeley Road, Armitage.
The poppy display on Rugeley Road, Armitage.

The poppies, made from bottle tops painted red, are sited on Rugeley Road next to Lower Lodge Mobile Home Park.

The display has been created by a group of women who live at the park over the summer as a thank you to the villagers of Armitage and Handsacre who have supported park residents by bringing groceries during the pandemic.

Spearheaded by Carol Hipkiss the display is a tribute to the fallen and also features an area of purple poppies to remember animals.

Peter Blakeway, 79, is chair of the park's residents' association.

"There are about 600 poppies, it looks really nice," said Peter.

"It was put together last weekend - it is finished but people have been coming with more bottle tops to make into poppies.

"After the miserable couple of years we have had it is nice to see an attractive display."

News
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News