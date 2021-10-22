Pupils have spooky fun carving pumpkins

Pictured, from left, Clare Emery-Talbot, Mike Dowd and Maxine Horsnail with some of the pumpkins.

Youngsters at St Stephen’s Primary School in Church Lane took part in a Pumpkin Fest competition organised by teachers.

The event saw youngsters carve out a variety of designs onto pumpkins with any money raised through their donations going towards an all-weather walking track around the field.

Headteacher Mike Dowd said: “The number of pumpkins we had for the event was fantastic, we really have had a lot of support from parents.

"Also, the children have loved taking part as during the pandemic we weren’t able to have fun events like this and we all really missed it.

"Our teachers have done a fantastic job with the Pumpkin Fest, the main organisers being assistant headteachers Mrs Horsnail and Mrs Emery-Talbot.

“Money raised from the event will go towards an all-weather walking track on the field so the children can do their daily mile more easily.

"The daily mile sees children getting out for a walk every day, and we know it boosts their health and wellbeing.”

St Stephen’s Primary School recently had a multi-million pound expansion which has seen four extra classrooms, a new school hall, offices and one-to-one learning space created.