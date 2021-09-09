125-year-old Aston Villa double-winning season ticket to go under the hammer

The 1896/97 season ticket.

The 125-year-old member’s card for the 1896/97 season will go under the hammer in Lichfield later this month.

The end of the 19th century were heady days for Villa as they won the league and cup double that season. It was also the year they moved into Villa Park.

Mr AB Kender of Lodge Road, Birmingham, paid 10 shillings and sixpence, 52½p in today's money, for the card.

Now presented in a doubled-sided glazed frame, the gilt-tooled green leather folder opens out to list first and reserve team fixtures versus opponents including Wolves, Liverpool, Leicester, Derby and Everton.

It was a special year for Villa as the club won both the league and the FA Cup and moved to their famous home, then known as the Aston Lower Grounds but quickly dubbed Villa Park by supporters.

The new ground opened on April 17, 1897 with a match against Blackburn Rovers.

This inaugural game is listed in the season ticket and the score – a 3-0 win to Villa – has been inked in alongside, presumably by an elated Mr Kender.

The card could fetch between £500-700 at auction at Richard Winterton on Monday, September 20.

“The 1896-97 season was Villa’s ninth in the Football League since being one of its 12 founding members in 1888,” said auctioneer Richard Winterton.

“Not only did they win the title and the FA Cup, furthermore this was the season they moved to Villa Park.

“Mr Kender paid 10/6 for the season ticket – factoring in inflation, a sum worth the equivalent of about £70 today.

“He must have thought that a price well worth paying when watching his team in such thrilling form week upon week.

“Not only has the season ticket survived for 125 years, it’s also in wonderful condition – an especially nice piece of memorabilia for any Aston Villa fan.”