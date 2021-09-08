Covid inquiry must investigate impact on the disabled says mum who claims family were "abandoned"

Sam Rudge and her daughter Olivia.

Sam Rudge, 44, and her husband Chris, 47, of Cradley Heath, look after their 12-year-old daughter Olivia who has complex disabilities, the developmental age of a 2-year-old and cannot speak.

When Covid hit Olivia's school - The Meadows in Oldbury - closed, the family lost the direct payments it receives and being confined to the house without respite proved "really difficult" and, says Sam "got worse and worse".

Unable to take Olivia to any of the activities she was used to upset her, any routine that she had before was lost and her sleep was affected leaving her parents exhausted.

"I feel that the Government abandoned us," said Sam.

"I was asking for help, even just a day's respite - they just did not care.

"I was on the phone crying to social services and Olivia's school but they were unable to help."

Research carried out by Sense, the national charity which supports people with complex disabilities including the deafblind, has found that 76 per cent of disabled respondents in the West Midlands believe their needs have been overlooked and they haven't received enough support.

It also found that 79 per cent of them believe if the public inquiry does not investigate the impact of the pandemic on the disabled the same mistakes will be repeated.

"An inquiry is vital because we have been forgotten during the pandemic," says Sam.

" If the Government does not push forward and investigate the same thing will happen again.

"We need to stand together and make a loud noise so that everyone can hear."

Sam says that her mental and physical health has suffered and does not want to think about the future as she is "desperately worried" about the possibility of future lockdowns.

Stephen Morris, Campaigns officer for Sense, said: "The disabled people have been hit particularly hard over the last year experiencing a range of challenges from difficulties in accessing groceries to having their social care cut.

"They are in a situation where their care has only recently been reinstated, or partly, or not at all.

"Seventy-five per cent of disabled people feel they have been forgotten about.

"The Covid inquiry needs to include a key section focussing on disabled people to hopefully learn from what has happened."

Stephen said six out of ten people who died from Covid last year were disabled yet the disabled only make up 22 per cent of the population.

"Much of the information about Covid has been unavailable to the the disabled," he added.

"A lot of it comes down to planning, making sure Covid briefings are accessible, making sure there are British Sign Language interpreters in place.

"This was discussed in the High Court recently and the Government was found to be in breach.

"The disabled already faced inequalities before Covid.