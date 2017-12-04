Suspected police chase ends with car flipped on side in Bilston

The four-strong team of officers smashed their way through to the driver, dragging him through the offside window after the car flipped onto its side in Bilston.

The vehicle tossed across the pavement and landed on its near side just outside the town's Past Present and Future Domestic Appliances, witnesses said.

Officers set up a cordon around the Church Street store after the car ploughed into household appliances near the shop front and tore down a road sign on Monday.

Simon Ward was working inside Cash Shop, across the road from the scene, when he spotted the car 'whizz past' the Lichfield Street store.

A 'massive bang' followed before a police car was seen 'flying past', screeching behind the car just after 1.30pm, manager Mr Ward said.

Mr Ward recalled rushing out and seeing officers drag the driver from the car - believed to be a Peugeot - as his arms and legs were swinging.

He said officers then escorted the driver into a police car, adding: "The car started smoking, police were shouting at everybody to get back.

"It was a shock, you don't get anything like that round here, it was like a movie scene.

"Luckily, I don't think anyone was hurt. If that car had hit anybody, it would have killed them. It was just action-packed and the police had it under control in seconds."

Wendy Durber, owner of Orchard Florist, was in her store a couple of doors down from the scene when she was startled by the bang.

She fled the store with her colleagues before witnessing the 'terrible' smash, which she said left her shocked.

Ms Durber added: "It sounded like a car pile-up. It was awful. It was really loud, it stopped us in our tracks. We have never seen anything like this."

Employee Jenny Price added: "We thought there was going to be deaths from it [after hearing the bang]. It was a horrible sound."

Motorists faced delays as police directed traffic along Lichfield Street as the car was recovered just before 2.30pm.