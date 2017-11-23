Former Wednesfield pub hit by arsonists transformed into supported housing

Wednesfield's Wood Hayes Pub stood in ruins before a 2008 arson attack forced it to be pulled down.

Housing association Bromford has since revamped the site for its supported housing scheme, bringing a £952,000 investment into the city.

Dubbed Wood Hayes Place, the housing block is the latest MyPlace development for adults living with mental health conditions.

Bromford's MyPlace manager Catherine Ashley said: "This is our third scheme for adults with an enduring mental health condition and with lots of shops, a bus route, community centre and post office nearby, we feel sure the new residents will quickly become part of the local community.

"Bromford want to provide the right home for every customer and MyPlace offers people the opportunity to live in a safe and secure environment where they can take control of their own life, reduce their dependency and ultimately live more independently. The feedback from customers has been really positive so far."

The dilapidated pub has been re-developed into 14 self-contained one bedroom apartments, helping to give residents the chance to live in their homes independently.

The two-storey housing block at the Wood End Road site also features a communal hub, kitchen area, site office, car parking and landscaped gardens.

Representatives from Creative Support, which will deliver the on-site support contract, and Wolverhampton council came together for the development's official opening.

Creative Support service director David Finan said: "We are very proud to be working in partnership with Wolverhampton council and Bromford in providing what is a much needed service to the people of Wolverhampton."

The council approved planning permission for the site last year despite dozens of people objecting to the plans.

A petition signed by 44 people from 34 addresses, as well as nine letters of objection, were submitted to the council concerning lack of parking, scale and proximity to the road junction.

Plans for a 54-bedroom nursing home had previously been granted for the site but by 2011 the £5 million proposals were put on hold indefinitely, prompting calls for action after it was targeted by thieves.