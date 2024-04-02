Summer Civic date for Chic

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be in action at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on July 9.

Tickets for the concert in the Civic hall will go on sale on Friday, April 5.

The 71-year-old record producer, songwriter and guitarist started Chic in 1972 and the band's hits included Le Freak, Everybody Dance and Good Times.

Blast Off returns to the Civic on October 26 for a Halloween Party from 9.30am to 3am.

Tickets for the indie club night are £11 in advance and also go on sale on Friday.