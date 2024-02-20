The wrestling superstar is set to visit KK's Steel Mill this Friday as part of his band's UK tour.

As well as being the frontman of Fozzy for over 20 years, Jericho is known for his 35 wrestling championships, including eight World titles and ten International Championships with the likes of WWE and AEW.

Talking about the upcoming performance, Jericho said: "The UK has always been the second home for Fozzy, and we always look forward to rockin’ with all of you!

"The Spotlight tour is our biggest UK tour ever, and we are stoked to bring the Fozzy party to your shores with new songs, a new show and the same Fozzy intensity and fun factor that you’ve come to demand and expect from us!"

The band is known for its high-octane on-stage performances, but also for the wrestler, who has been an icon in the world of wrestling for over three decades.

Tickets for the show are on sale now for £22.50. More information can be found on the KK's Steel Mill website.