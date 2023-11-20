Authors, presenters and comedians top the bill for popular Wolverhampton Literature Festival

The line-up for the 2024 Wolverhampton Literature Festival has been announced, with some big names from television and radio set to appear during the eighth year of the festival, which will run from February 2 to February 4.

Among the headline acts appearing will be Wolverhampton native Sathnam Sanghera, who will be discussing his new book Empireworld on his publication weekend, and comedian and writer Lou Sanders, who will be discussing her memoir "What’s that Lady Doing?"

Journalist, investigative reporter and presenter Raphael Rowe will be at Wolverhampton Art Gallery sharing his powerful and unique life story, having been sentenced to life in prison for a crime he did not commit and exonerated 12 years later by the court of appeal.

Raphael Rowe has a lot to talk about as he discusses his life story

Presenter and journalist, Louis Minchin, best known for hosting BBC Breakfast, will be shining a spotlight on female stories of courage and endeavour, breaking down barriers, smashing records and challenging stereotypes, while LBC’s James O'Brien will also be sharing his new book How They Broke Britain, ‘exploring the shady network of influence that has created a broken Britain’.

Other acts at the festival will include Ania Bas, Ella King and Alice McIlroy, who will be spilling the beans on their tips and secrets on their journey to getting their debut novels published, an event made possible with sponsor support by the Mander Centre.

Additionally, Emily Johnson, founder of Arthritis Foodie, discusses her new cookbook and recipes that help her manage her arthritis.

The festival will also provide a space for local speakers, writers and artists to share their work with audiences through the return of Poets, Prattlers, and Pandemonialists, who will be delivering a range of events including Poetry Slam and Stars of the Slam.

James O'Brien will be sharing his new book "How They Broke Britain" at the festival

Punjabi Women Writers are back and will be delivering poems from their new anthology, focused on the topics of recycling and climate change, developed through a series of workshops with community groups across the Black Country.

Wolverhampton Libraries service will host a variety of children’s events, welcoming author and illustrator, Steve Smallman, for a storytelling, drawing and fun session.

There will be something for younger readers as well as Sohan Kailey is back with a live, interactive and musical storytelling adventure, while Grandpa Sticks will lead a storytelling session filled with rhythm actions and vocal sounds.

There will also be a special screening of the National Theatre Production of Othello.

Comedienne and presenter Lou Sanders will be talking about her new memoir

The festival is being organised by Wolverhampton, with the cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal saying the festival was a great opportunity to spark the imagination of all ages.

He said: "There are a range of activities and events to get involved with, whether you like to sit back and listen, take part in a workshop, or just try something new.

“I urge everyone to come along and see what the festival has to offer as it has grown year on year in the city and I look forward to welcoming the artists.”

There is also an opportunity for residents to get involved as in the run up to the festival, organisers are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help deliver the programme of literary events happening in city venues.

Volunteers will be provided with professional development opportunities, tips and advice on job applications and signposting to relevant opportunities to build on experience developed at the festival.

Some examples of roles will include event stewards, information stewards, runners and technical support.

To find out more, email art.gallery@wolverhampton.gov.uk.

For more information about the festival and to buy tickets to events, go to wolveslitfest.co.uk.