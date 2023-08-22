Residents celebrate opening of new £600k play area in Wolverhampton park

A new play area has opened in East Park, Wolverhampton, after a £600k investment.

The new play area with treetop towers, friendly sharks and octopus and water splash play has been completed after local residents helped shape the plans.

The celebration event was held at the park for the local community and included a free bouncy castle and face painting, entertainment and refreshments.

It comes after the site was targeted by intruders in June, resulting in freshly laid wet pour rubber surfacing being damaged while still setting, and bags of sand were also emptied around the play area.

The development of the play area at East Park includes a toddler zone with cradle swings and a trampoline, a junior zone with climbing walls and multi-play unit and a teenage area with pendulum swing and giant slides.

Other attractions include roundabouts, seesaws, wetpour tunnels, firefighters pole, rockers, springers and bucket and rope swings.

Ezme Lucas, aged two, from Wolverhampton, at East Park's new play area. Reggie Martin, aged two, from Wolverhampton, at East Park's new play area.

The council says the play area has been designed to be as "inclusive as possible" with ramped access for wheelchair users, hand grips and tactile play panels. Swings and spinning areas have been designed to allow children of all abilities and confidence levels to play alongside their friends.

Work has been carried out by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with contractors Wicksteed. Designs were based on views from residents who took part in the East Park consultation.

Overall, the council received a total of 259 responses: 44 responses from a household survey, 149 online and 66 from a face-to-face survey which took place in the park. In addition to this, 15 responses were received from the young persons’ survey.



The consultation was carried out to gather feedback from residents on how £630,000 in available funding could be used to enhance the facilities in the park for young people, families, and residents.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “How great to see children, young people and families enjoying the event today.

“Getting out and about in our parks and green spaces is so important and the fantastic new play area and splash pad at East Park offers such a fun way to get active with friends.