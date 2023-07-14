All welcome at free weekend Come-Unity in the Park Christian Festival

The Generation Choir

Singer Philippa Hanna

Bilston's Hickman Park will welcome performers from a range of gospel music genres including country & western with Philippa Hanna, reggae with Singing D, rapper Shevvy, The Generation Choir led by Walsall's Dalton Kerr, Vie Watson, Wolverhampton's The McGregors, Dior Williams, Smile Community Choir, Bilston's Unitee Church, Gazebo Theatre and Heart of Oldbury Dance Academy.

The free event which will be open from 1pm to 8pm on Sunday will also feature inspirational speakers, tasty cultural foods, Dr Bike, bouncy castle, face painting, food hub and stalls.

Festival director Rev Albert Watson, of New Testament Church of God Bilston District says: “Last year’s event proved a major success, attracting over 1500 people from a range of faiths and nationalities.

Albert Watson in Hickman Park, Bilston in 2022

"Our aim is to inspire unity within our communities and demonstrate how the church is evolving to meet people’s needs. Many inquired as to when the next event would take place, so it was only fitting we returned for a further year. This year’s event promises to be better."

The fun, family-oriented festival aims to bring communities together to experience the gospel message about why churchgoers believe in Jesus in an engaging way. The show is being sponsored by international development agency RAFFA which will provide wellbeing support alongside Bilston Community Health Hub.

2022 Come-Unity in the Park Christian Festival, Hickman Park, Bilston

In addition there will be a celebratory element to this year’s event to mark the 70th anniversary of the New Testament Church of God in England and Wales which started by in Wolverhampton by the Dr Oliver Lyseight in 1953. The 75th Anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush will also be recognised.