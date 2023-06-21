Festival celebrating region's music scene announces its return to Wolverhampton

Cannock's Marquis Drive

Community, which takes place on July 15, will be held at Newhampton Arts Centre in Wolverhampton and all profits are again being donated to the city's branch of Samaritans.

Running from 1.30 pm to 9.30pm, the event is an all-ages show that brings together eight of the region's most loved bands and will be headlined by Cannock's Marquis Drive.

No strangers to bigger stages, Marquis Drive have previously supported bands such as Ocean Colour Scene, The Wonder Stuff, Reverend & The Makers and more.

At one time signed to the Creation23 label by Alan McGee - the man famous for discovering Oasis - their debut album 'Flash Twice To Listen' is set for release this year and features Tom Clarke, of highly regarded Coventry band The Enemy, on several tracks.

Also part of this year's Community will be Sedgley's fast-rising but now London-based star Fitzroy Holt, who has already played a number of prestigious festivals such as Isle Of Wight and The Great Escape, and Wolverhampton/Manchester band Methods.

Returning for their first gig in three years, Methods will be bringing their unique mix of dark brooding synths, chiming guitars and pop sensibilities to the venue's New Horizons tent.

Completing the line-up are Smokin Eskimo, World Speed Record, The Proctors, Giant & The Georges and Ollie Cook - for whom Community marks his first ever hometown show.

Between bands, Ian Davies of Stay Loose Records will be supplying tunes from the DJ area alongside Becci Bradley, who has previously raised money for The Haven through the 'Ladyland: All Girls Sounds' project.

Mark Terry, who has organised the show, said: "I'm both delighted and immensely proud of the reaction to Community, as the area is often overlooked by the wider music scene and the level of talent we have here deserves to be heard.

"I want this to become an annual event that not only brings the people of Wolverhampton and the West Midlands together for a day of terrific music but also to be one with a welcoming atmosphere and an element of doing some good for others."

Tickets cost £10 for adults or £5 for ages 11 and under.

They are available now from the Newhampton Arts Centre website.