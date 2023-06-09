Stars of musical spread the love across city

Lizzie Bea (Sister Mary Robert) and Sandra Marvin (Deloris Van Cartier), who are appearing in Sister Act at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre go on location at St Peter's Church. Photo: Alex Styles

Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea took time out to spread the love around the city, stopping off to visit St Peter's Church for a visit and photos.

They star in the show at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre until Saturday, June 10, a major musical production based on the iconic Sister Act movie.

Sandra Marvin who plays the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg, Deloris Van Cartier, said; “it’s amazing to be back at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

"The last time I was here was in 2010 playing Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. Thirteen years on, I remember it like it was yesterday.

"You can’t forget that auditorium, it is so stunning, beautiful and unique.

"Backstage is gorgeous and seeing all the renovations that have happened, it’s a theatre that is so well looked after and the staff are so lovely, it feels like coming home.

"It is a joy to play this part here and we’re having so much fun.”

Having played Jessie Grant in ITV’s Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play Becky, before reprising the role in 2021 and 2022 for the UK Tour of the production.

She has also appeared in A Christmas Carol, Show Boat, Stepping Out and A Midsummer Night's Dream and also performed with Kate Bush and sang the title track of the George Clooney film, Gravity.

Lizzie Bea recently starred as Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace.

She recently received critical and audience acclaim for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum.

Her other theatre credits include Abigail in the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.

Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.