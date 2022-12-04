Santa run fills Wolverhampton park with festive cheer to raise money for blind centre

The Santa Run raised funds for the Beacon Centre for the Blind.

The sight loss charity welcomed runners to West Park in Wolverhampton for its annual Santa Run on Sunday morning, which was started by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE.

Adults, children and even dogs donned their festive apparel and set off on the 5K route around the park to raise money for the good cause.

Adults who took part received their own Santa suit and medal as a thank you for supporting the charity, while youngsters got a Santa hat, and doggy participants received their own Beacon bandana.

Ian Creswell, Harry Creswell and John Highfield

Cayden Corinaldi, 8, and Anthony Corinaldi, from Wolverhampton

Participants from Christ Church Junior School.

Among those who took part were a group from Christ Church CE School in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton.

Beacon Centre income generation director Stella Pitt said: “We’re delighted so many people turned out to help us kickstart the festive season at our Santa run. It’s one of our favourite events of the year here at Beacon and we’d like to thank everyone who came along to show their support for people impacted by sight loss.

“We’d also like to say a special thank you to our event sponsors Collins Aerospace whose support means we can do more for people impacted by sight loss.”

Isla Dovey and her grandad Steve Titley, from Wolverhampton

The event is one of a number held by the charity to support its work over the festive season, with community Christmas lunches also taking place on selected dates in December at Beacon’s Sedgley centre.

It is hoped that together they will raise more than £5,000 to support Beacon’s work with people impacted by sight loss around the region.

A donation of £10 could help the centre run a 30-minute low vision session aimed at helping someone to stay independent in their own home for longer.

Martha Cummings, Wolverhampton Mayor Sandra Samuels and Lisa Cowley

To find out more about how you can support Beacon at Christmas visit beaconvision.org/christmas-2022 or email the team at supportus@beaconvision.org

Santa Run in aid of the Beacon Centre for the Blind

Santa Run in aid of the Beacon Centre for the Blind