Youtube star Randy Santel to take on gut-busting food challenge in Wolverhampton

The Youtube sensation, who has nearly 1.5 million subscribers, will take on the 'killer grill' challenge at Jack's Cafe & Bar in Wolverhampton on September 12.
He will be accompanied by Brummie Youtuber and fellow pro-eater Leah Shutkever.
To complete the challenge the pair will need to devour 143 ounces of meat, two naan breads and chips in under an hour.
A spokesperson for Jack's Cafe & Bar said: "This is an opportunity to see two absolute food legends attempt our killer grill challenge.
"Will Randy and Leah be victorious? Judging by their food resume it should be a walk in the park!"
As part of a UK tour Santel will also attempt a food challenge at Smoke Stop BBQ in Shrewsbury on September 10, before trying to master the 'Shovel It Down' English breakfast at Stuffed in Stourbridge the following day.
He has taken on more than 1,000 food challenges and is returning to the region for the first time since 2016, when he took on challenges at The Bear Grill in Stafford and Dave's Cafe in Walsall.