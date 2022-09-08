Youtube star Randy Santel to take on gut-busting food challenge in Wolverhampton

Randy Santel is heading back to the region for a series of food challenges

The Youtube sensation, who has nearly 1.5 million subscribers, will take on the 'killer grill' challenge at Jack's Cafe & Bar in Wolverhampton on September 12.

He will be accompanied by Brummie Youtuber and fellow pro-eater Leah Shutkever.

To complete the challenge the pair will need to devour 143 ounces of meat, two naan breads and chips in under an hour.

A spokesperson for Jack's Cafe & Bar said: "This is an opportunity to see two absolute food legends attempt our killer grill challenge.

"Will Randy and Leah be victorious? Judging by their food resume it should be a walk in the park!"

As part of a UK tour Santel will also attempt a food challenge at Smoke Stop BBQ in Shrewsbury on September 10, before trying to master the 'Shovel It Down' English breakfast at Stuffed in Stourbridge the following day.