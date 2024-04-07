Watch: West Midlands band with new identity to perform two gigs in Wolverhampton

The group was formed by singer Alex Ohm and previously performed under his name.

But Alex, drummer Thomas Crowson, bass player Hannah Maiden and lead guitarist Stephen Ashford are moving forward with their new identity.

Little Juke are now looking forward to two gigs at The Halls in Wolverhampton. Alex, who is well-known on the local music scene, will be opening for former legendary footballer Eric Cantona with a solo acoustic set on April 18.

And then, two days later, he will be joined by his bandmates as the group supports the Antarctic Monkeys. The shows come hot on the heels of a sold-out gig at the Sunflower Lounge in Birmingham.

"I love the Civic Hall and the Wulfun Hall and I thought it would be nice to play there again. Then two shows came along at once - they're a bit like buses," says Alex, who has previously toured worldwide and opened for the likes of Ian Brown, The Charlatans, Ocean Colour Scene and Peter Doherty.