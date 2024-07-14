'We wanted to create something more than a basic pet shop and had really good feedback'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They run Bark Avenue, an eco-friendly boutique for human and pooch, in the heart of Bewdley.

They specialise in 100 per cent natural dog treats as well as eco-friendly gifts and products for four-legged friends and their owners.

“I’ve been in the dog industry for over 20 years and I’m a qualified in grooming, canine psychology, and nutrition,” says Tasz.

“We wanted to create something that was more than a basic pet shop,” she adds.

Simon and Tasz Simon Pearson outside their boutique Bark Avenue in Bewdley

Both Tasz, aged 38, and Simon, 41, grew up with dogs and Tasz wanted to be a dog groomer from an early age.

They now share their home with wire-haired dachshund, Boris, and short-haired pointer, Django, who both play an important role in the business.

“Their are our chief testers,” says Tasz. “We like to try everything first, before we stock it.

“If we personally wouldn’t recommend it or use it, we won’t stock it.”

Their natural treat selection, which are all free from additives and preservatives, include sprats.

Simon with some of the natural dog treats

These are rich in protein and omega 3 oils and naturally low in fat, helping to promote a healthy coat and skin.

Other edibles include ostrich salami, a low-fat treat great for dogs with food intolerances, sensitivities or even allergies.

They also sell moon bone which doesn’t contain any bone and is actually air-dried beef cartilage.

This treat contains glucosamine and chondroitin which helps to maintain healthy joints and aids movement and also aids healthy teeth and gums for puppies right through to seniors.

“We try to give our dogs the best they can have. For example, we don’t sell pig ears like most pet shops do, we sell cow ears.

“They are lower in fat and better for the dog,” explains Tasz.

Another popular item is the natural dog ice cream, which is a great way to keep dogs cool in hot weather.

“It’s dairy free and made from fruits and vegetables so it’s freezable. This means it’s healthy and the dog doesn’t have to finish it all in one go because it can go back in the freezer. People can also buy some take home,” says Tasz.

She says they are always on hand to talk to owners to assist them in finding the right treats for their canine friend.

“We always say we are here and happy to help. We do get people who come in and say they want to go down the natural route but they don’t know where to start.

“We can talk to them to find out more about their dog and whether they are on a special diet.

“We’ve got a selection of treats so we an advise them on the best ones for their dog and explain the nutritional benefits.

“I think people are appreciative of that because if you go to a chain pet shop, everything is on the shelves but there is no one to tell you what is in it.”

The shop owners are always happy to advise customers

Tasz and Simon are also committed to reducing waste and doing their bit for the environment.

They only use recycled or recyclable packaging and they also offer a refill service on a number of items, which has been well-received by customers.

The shop also sells dog toys that are plastic-free, eco-friendly and biodegradable and poo bags that are also plastic-free, biodegradable and compostable.

Among some of the popular ranges are their bow ties and bandanas.

In addition, they offer a wide array of canine-themed gifts for dog lovers such as cards, key-rings, socks, mugs, coasters, cushions, gloves and scarves.

“We sell everything owners need for a walks and people can buy a present for the dog and for the owner,” says Tasz.

Tasz with the dog bow ties which are a huge hit with customers

Bark Avenue also houses a grooming salon and spa which has proven very popular with customers.

“We offer one-to-one grooming so it’s a nicer environment for the dogs but we book up very quickly,” explains Tasz, who also provides ultrasonic teeth cleaning treatments.

The couple have been delighted by the response to the shop from both local residents and people visiting the town from further afield.

“We’ve had some really good feedback and we still get a lot of people who come to Bewdley and say they didn’t know we were here,” says Tasz.

“I enjoy being able to help customers and the fact so many people come into the shop wanting to go down the natural route.

“It’s nice to share that knowledge, help them and see their happy dogs.

“It’s nice to see the dogs excited about the treats and it’s nice to see people get all excited about items like the bow ties and bandanas.

For more information, see barkavenueltd.co.uk or www.facebook.com/Barkavenueltduk