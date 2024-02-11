Meet the dance teacher who is setting up a new vocational dance college in Brierley Hill

She is now taking it a step further by offering aspiring dancers professional level training to prepare them for their future careers.

In September, she will be opening a new vocational dance college, D2 Academy, where teenagers will work towards gaining a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts: Dance.

Based at D2 Studios in Brierley Hill, the course will blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills and also offer performance opportunities and classes with industry professionals.

“It’s the first vocational dance college of its type in the area,” says 26-year-old Megan.

Megan founded her dance school two years ago

“We want to offer children aged 16 and over the opportunity to gain professional level dance training and receive their Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma, which is equivalent to three A-levels, without having to travel out of the area.

“There are many talented young people in our area that will never have the financial support to be able to go to dance colleges in London or other cities so we’re bringing it to them,” she explains.