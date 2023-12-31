How a Wolverhampton shop owner is helping men, including famous faces, to dress with style

The shop in Tettenhall, which stocks brands including Lambretta, DML Jeans, Cavani, Relco, Only & Sons and Trojan, is owned by Mark Hodgkiss.

He started his career at the age of 16 at Beatties in Wolverhampton and since then has gained 25 years of experience, mainly in men’s fashion.

“I guess I’d always had a dream to open my own menswear shop and do things exactly my way.

“Working in the industry for many years really helped me to understand what modern consumers were looking for, what kind of shopping environment was needed and what products were called for.

“Right from the beginning my focus was to be different and not to follow or copy other shops but to be fiercely independent and put our customers at the heart of the business,” says the 41-year-old.

Mark originally opened his own shop in Codsall in 2018 before moving the business to its current location in Limes Court in 2019.

Mark outside his shop in Limes Court, Tettenhall

“I am so pleased at how the shop looks from its awesome red cedar wood fixtures and royal blue shop front to its bespoke panelled wall that was installed by a shop-fit company that works with the likes of Harrods, Selfridges, Pandora and Harvey Nichols.

“We are surrounded by independent family-owed businesses and a vibrant mix of shops. We love being part of the local community in Tettenhall,” he tells Weekend.

When it comes to choosing items of clothing to stock in the shop, Mark likes to offer a mix of British heritage, mod-inspired and contemporary casual styles. Mode is also the largest official stockist in the Midlands for both the Trojan & Mish Mash brands, both of which are popular with his customers.

“We focus very much on selecting a carefully created edit of seasonal products and work hard with our brand partners to get quality pieces that we love so hope our customers do too,” he explains.

Mode Menswear stocks a wide range of brands

“Customers now know if they’re looking for something that’s a bit different, something you can’t get in the chain-style stores, and a nice quality product that’s not at an extortionate price point, chances are you will find it here at Mode.

“I’ve had a few guys come into the shop and say they are fed up of going to an event and seeing three other guys wearing the same top.

“I think sustainability has also become very important. A lot more people are willing to pay a little bit more for a top or a pair of jeans when they are good quality and a good fit because they know that if they look after them, they will last longer,” adds Mark.

Although it’s winter, his mind is already turning to the upcoming seasons with his spring and summer orders already in place and in February he will start looking at what to stock for autumn/winter 2024.

He also specialises in personal styling and the service has been in great demand.

“2023 has been our busiest year. It’s something a lot of guys seem to really appreciate. We have had a few well-known faces from the music industry request this service, as, I guess, music and fashion go hand in hand.

"We’ve styled Dave Hill from Slade, Martin Blunt from the Charlatans, a few guys from local band the Circles, famous DJ and record label owner Eddie Piller and most recently we were asked to style actor Phil Daniels, who is best known for his iconic role as ‘Jimmy’ in cult film Quadrophenia for an event in Cannock.

“We also styled Dave and Ian from mod revival band Secret Affair for their gig at the Robin venue.

“I’m not a trained stylist, it’s just something I’ve always enjoyed. It’s great fun to do and it’s nice that they put their trust in me,” Mark explains.

Customer service is very important to Mark

In recent years, he has seen a growing appreciation for independent businesses and says he is grateful for the ongoing support of his customers.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, non-essential retail was closed for many months.

“This was a real concern for how the business could survive and, of course, a concern for our family, friends and customers during what was a very scary situation for all of us.

“Luckily we were able to open for online collections and customers shopped via our website. We were overwhelmed by how our customers supported us during our time being closed and then also as we reopened. The term “shop local” never seemed so important and we were able to bounce back.

“We are so lucky to have a massive loyal group of customers that support us week in, week out, both in the shop and many who live far afield and shop via the website.”

Talking to people who walk through the shop door is one of the best parts of the job for Mark.

“I absolutely love being an independent business. I love meeting new customers, looking after our regulars and having so many cool conversations in the shop.”

“I think to be a good retailer, you have to be a people person. I’m a real people person and love hearing about what everyone is up to.

“I also love getting guys knitted out in some great new outfits and helping to boost their self-confidence.

“If a guy walks out of Mode feeling good, looking good and having had what he feels is one of the best shopping experiences he’s ever had, then that’s my job done,” he says.