Meet the volunteers dedicated to saving the lives of animals in the Black Country

Ravens Rescue volunteers

Ravens Rescue is run by a dedicated band of volunteers including founder Sarah Price and her husband Ryan.

From dogs and cats to rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters, they look after a wide range of animals that have fallen on hard times.

"Ravens Rescue started in 2012 and since then we've been instrumental in saving the lives of thousands of animals," says Sarah, who named the charity after one of her beloved rottweilers.

During the past 12 months the team has taken in more than 40 dogs and has cared for numerous cats and kittens as well as rabbits and even a horse.

Animals find themselves needing help for a variety of reasons. Some have been sadly been abandoned, neglected or abused while others are signed over by their owners because they can no longer look after them.

Ravens Rescue, which is based in the Black Country, will also step in to find a pet a new home after a previous owner has passed away.

The team can also be contacted by local authorities and emergency services when they find an animal that is in need of assistance.

All of the animals are placed in foster homes and receive any medical care they need as well as any training required.

Every animal is health checked, vaccinated, treated for parasites,micro-chipped and neutered before being matched to suitable new homes.

Sarah says the charity's work wouldn't be possible without the support of the team of around 17 volunteers who help with a wide range of duties.

They include providing foster homes for rescued animals, carrying out home checks, vet visits and serving in the charity's shop in Kingswinford.

A kitten ready for a new home in April

"Our volunteers are all worth their weight in gold. Nobody is paid for what they do, we all do it because we want to help the animals that need rescuing," says Sarah, who lives in Brierley Hill.

Chantelle Mellor has been fostering for Ravens Rescue for just over a year and working on the admin team for about three months.

"I love the sense of accomplishment we feel when we, as a team, work together to take in an animal in need and see them grow from strength to strength," she says.

"It’s heart-warming when we see an animal we have rehomed living their best lives. It makes it all worthwhile.

"The team go above and beyond all day, every single day. They are an incredible bunch of people who will stop at nothing to make sure every animal in our care gets five-star treatment and all the love they need before they go off to their forever homes."

Chantelle Mellor

Running the rescue is also very rewarding for Sarah, who founded it with the aim of providing a sanctuary some of the ever increasing numbers of animals in need of help.

"It can be quite tiring and stressful at times but we all pull together and do our best for the animals in a care.

"When you see an animal was abandoned or abused and they are now happy and healthy and going to a new home, it makes it all worthwhile," she tells Weekend.

The charity is completely self-funded with money to fund its vital work coming from donations, fundraising events and its shop in Market Street, Kingswinford.

The team also has a unit at Jones Of Shropshire in Pattingham unit where it sells collectables, antiques and retro items to boost funds.

Events take place through out the year including its annual dog show held on the first Sunday of September.

Doberman Jax

There are usually around 20 different classes including best puppy, Staffie and rescue dog as well as fun classes such as dog most like their owner.

"It's our biggest event and it's always well-supported," says Sarah.

Recently, Ravens Rescue was nominated for an Animal Star Award for Best UK Animal Rescue/ Rehoming Organisation of the Year.

The awards were created in 2016 to give recognition to animals and humans alike for the extraordinary things that they do for one another.

The winners and highly commended will be announced a ceremony on Saturday, November 11 at The Royal Maritime Club & Hotel, Portsmouth.

"We're extremely grateful that people kindly took the time to vote for us," says Sarah.

"On behalf of myself and Ryan, I would like to thank all of our supporters and all of the volunteers for the work they do."