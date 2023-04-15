Get ready for big bhangra night out at Walsall's St Matthew's Church Centre

Bhangra Smash Up will perform at St Matthew's Church in Walsall

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the new event at 8pm on April 28th which will feature entertainers the award winning Bhangra Smash Up and a traditional Indian buffet in the neighbouring hall complex.

The tickets only evening will see St Matthew's Church Centre, in St Matthew's Close, transformed as part of an arts and heritage programme being hosted hosting on Fridays and Saturdays at the heritage site.

It is among a variety of performances scheduled to be held there in the near future including community choirs, pianists, heritage days and an old-time sailors' concert.

Organiser Nigel Dutton, from Love Walsall, says: “We are supporting the vision for St Matthew's Quarter and in conjunction with a collection of local businesses and communities we aim to restart and support the regeneration of the local economy and bring life back into the town centre.

"Together with The Guildhall which is set to be transformed into an arts Centre and a new planned digital hub, we have a triangle of venues that will start to change the mood, bring back foot fall and support local retail and dining.”

Mr Dutton, who is also behind Willenhall's Lock Stock music festival, said the bhangra night aimed to emulate the revival in attendance being experienced at cathedrals across the country by hosting light shows and candle light concerts.

Walsall's grade II listed Guildhall situated near the hill top church was recently awarded £4 million in regeneration cash by the government to be spent on cultural activities to give the former market hill a new lease of life.

He said long-term vision was to develop a programme for St Matthew's to host regular community-wide events in addition to its worship services.

Bhangra Smash Up have been three times winners at the UK Bhangra Awards for the best dhol act.