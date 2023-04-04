Good Friday plays and public processions will mark story of Easter in Midlands cities and towns

Christian Walk of Witness in Walsall in 2022

In Stafford there will be a passion play depicting the Easter story which will be performed in the town centre on Friday and Saturday. It will be performed by Dudley’s Saltmine Theatre Company twice each day at 11am and 3pm. Good Friday's performances will feature sign language.

Locations include Victoria Park, in Tenterbanks; Stafford’s county court building; St Mary’s green; and St Mary’s Collegiate Church, in St Mary’s Place.

Walsall churches' Walk of Witness followed by a service will be held Park Street from 10.30am.

Churches Together in Lichfield host an procession and service starting from Three Spires shopping centre off Baker's Lane from 8.15am to midday. There will be a service at Lichfield Cathedral at 7.30pm.