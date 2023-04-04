Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Good Friday plays and public processions will mark story of Easter in Midlands cities and towns

By Deborah HardimanWalsall entertainmentPublished:

Street processions, passion plays and church services are among the poignant events being held in communities across the region on Good Friday.

Christian Walk of Witness in Walsall in 2022
Christian Walk of Witness in Walsall in 2022

In Stafford there will be a passion play depicting the Easter story which will be performed in the town centre on Friday and Saturday. It will be performed by Dudley’s Saltmine Theatre Company twice each day at 11am and 3pm. Good Friday's performances will feature sign language.

Locations include Victoria Park, in Tenterbanks; Stafford’s county court building; St Mary’s green; and St Mary’s Collegiate Church, in St Mary’s Place.

Walsall churches' Walk of Witness followed by a service will be held Park Street from 10.30am.

Churches Together in Lichfield host an procession and service starting from Three Spires shopping centre off Baker's Lane from 8.15am to midday. There will be a service at Lichfield Cathedral at 7.30pm.

Birmingham's city centre Walk of Witness will start at 10am at Church in Carrs Lane, in Carrs Lane, and finishing at St Chad’s Cathedral, in St Chad’s Queensway, in Snow Hill.

Walsall entertainment
Entertainment
Staffordshire entertainment
Birmingham entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News