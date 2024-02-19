Leeford Village episode 117: Does he know?

Previously in Leeford Village: Simon finds out that Zack has been sacked. Sherry explains to Linda why she wants to go back to Rio with Carlos. Ethel senses that her beloved Billy is still with her, and Adam is shocked to be told that Cody is not his biological father.

Adam’s hands are shaking as he looks out of the lounge window. Agnes knows how he thinks and feels, but he was never prone to high emotion as a child. The revelation about Daniel is like a dagger to his heart and she can see that Adam is close to breaking point. He has never been particularly keen on Daniel – as a man or a pharmacist – and despite all the issues Adam has had with Cody, he loves the man and part of him will always consider him to be his dad. He continues to look out of the window, and there is a catch in his voice.

‘Here’s Jasmine changing her name to Thornton so she can be part of the family, just as I find out that I’m not a Thornton at all!’

Adam laughs, but it is a false laugh, and he is brought up short as he sees the reflection of Cody standing in the lounge doorway.

‘Not a Thornton, Adam? What do you mean?’

Adam ignores him, but snatches his mobile off the table, fumbling for the number he wants. It is answered after two rings.

‘Meredith, I need you. Come over to Cody’s now, please.’

He pauses as Meredith replies. No one can hear what she is saying, but Adam is insistent.

‘I know, love. Please ask them to come back later. You’ll have to close for half an hour. I need you, please!’

A short pause, then he presses the red button to end the call. Agnes stands up and takes his hand, but he snatches it away.

‘We don’t need Meredith for this, love.’

‘I do, Mom. I’m not saying anything till she gets here. She’s my life now.’

‘Adam, what’s going on?’ says Cody as he slumps down on the sofa. Adam turns again to the window. The doorbell rings. Agnes is the first to react.

‘That must be Meredith. I’ll let her in.’

‘No! I’ll get her!’ shouts Adam.

Cody thinks better of interjecting. For once, he makes a wise decision. Agnes sits next to him. Cody holds up his hands in a questioning gesture.

Footsteps on the stairs. Cody doesn’t understand why Meredith needs to be there.

“Meredith is my life”, he thinks. What’s all that about? If Meredith makes any claims or accusations, Agnes will kill me.

The door opens.

‘Mer-‘ splutters Cody.

It’s not Meredith. Jasmine has returned from another ‘trip to the bank’.

‘What’s going on?’ she says, as Adam and Meredith follow her into the room. ‘This is like a lineup for a Poirot reveal.’

Agnes coughs and beckons for Jasmine to join her.

‘Never mind that, love,’ says Agnes. ‘Sit down over here.’

‘Does he know?’ whispers Jasmine, but obviously not quiet enough.

‘Know what?’ says Cody.

Cody stands up and walks towards the television. He turns round to face everyone, knowing that he is positioned at the focal point of the room.

‘Right, everyone. Will someone please tell me what’s going on? What is it I’m supposed to know?’

‘Or not supposed to know,’ mutters Agnes under her breath.