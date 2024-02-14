Comedian Jim Davidson heading to Stafford with stand-up show

The recently opened Stafford Octagon, located on Beaconside, Stafford, will be hosting the comic's Swimming Against The Tide Show on April 27.

Davidson, who is also known for his television presenting career on shows such as ‘Big Break’ and ‘The Generation Game’ in the 1990’s will be featuring dark humour, ‘woke’ commentary and more, in a 'rip roaring' night of grown up comedy.

Davidson is the first of many planned big name appearances at the town’s newest live events venue.

The Stafford Octagon first swung its doors open in October last year and has since hosted a wide variety of live music shows including Taylor Swift and Fleetwood Mac tribute acts.

Stafford Octagon Owner, Barry McPartland, said: "We are delighted that Jim has agreed to play at the Stafford Octagon.

"We pride ourselves in being an authentic live music venue and whilst we cater for live music goers, it's great that we can also offer these fabulously entertaining evenings of comedy with some of the biggest names on the circuit.”

To see a list of what’s on at the Stafford Octagon and to book tickets go to stafford-octagon.com or call the box office during office hours on 01785 503729.