Ombersley Dramatic Society promises plenty of laughs with Sleeping Beauty pantomime

Now, having located one so that the wicked fairy Malicia, played by Kathy Othen, can wreak havoc in the fairytale kingdom, members of the cast are well into rehearsals for the show which will be staged from January 25 to January 28.

Two matinee performances are also scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday.

Audiences will be able to discover which of the fairies in this classic tale will prevail.

Chris Marsh, who plays Nurse Nelly Nutmeg, said: "There is a battle between the evil Malicia and the forgetful fairy Forget-me-not as they wrestle over the fate of the beautiful Princess Rose played by Sophie Williams.

The hero Prince Rhod, played by Becky Weir, is ably assisted, or should that be hindered, by Nurse Nelly Nutmeg and Jerry the Jester, played by Alex Fitzgerald, as he tries to locate Princess Rose and wake her with a kiss.

"The script by Damian Tasler, David Lovesy and Steve Clark, offers opportunities for the usual cries of 'behind you' from the audience and fun and laughter.

The show is directed by Lizzy Waterhouse and Jacci Phillips.

Chris said: "It is the ideal show to lift people who are feeling a bit empty after Christmas and looking for something warm and welcoming.

"For the first time the society is planning to hold two matinees on January 27 and January 28 at 2.30pm to provide five chances for people to see Nurse Nelly make ridiculous attempts to bake cakes."

Tickets costing £10 for adults and £7 for children who are under 16 are available by calling Mike Turner on 01905 630757 or Chris Marsh on 01905 774210.

They are also available from Hartlebury Post Office, The Tap House at Hartlebury, Ombersley Stores and Holt Heath Post Office.