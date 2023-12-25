Leeford Village episode 113: I want to be a Thornton

Previously in Leeford Village: Carlos and Allen fight in the launderette. Sherry tells Carlos they have no future together. Agnes goes to see Daniel at the pharmacy. Daniel’s mother has bequeathed a villa to Adam. Simon and Zack are in business again.

~

‘Change it by deed poll? Why?’

‘Isn’t it obvious, Mom?’ says Jasmine. ‘I want to be a real part of the family.’

Agnes touches her hand and smiles.

‘Is it the only reason, love?’

‘That’s obvious as well. I want to place the name ‘Grendel’ firmly in the past. Our nightmare is over, and we’re both happy here, Kim and me.’

Agnes likes these moments with her daughter. It wasn’t so long ago that Jasmine was a distant memory for Agnes. The memory of a baby being snatched away to be adopted by strangers. And now Agnes has a granddaughter. She swallows the emotion and smiles again.

‘Jasmine Thornton. It has a nice ring to it. Oh, are you changing Kim’s surname as well?’

‘Of course, Mom. Kim Thornton. I love the sound of her new name. I know that Dad isn’t her real grandfather, but he’ll be pleased, won’t he?’

This time Agnes can’t stop the tears from flowing.

‘He’ll be made up, Jasmine. Cody’s a big softy at heart.’

‘Well, Derek has signed the papers. As soon as the decree absolute goes through we’ll do it. Only a few weeks to wait.’

Agnes smiles at Jasmine.

‘Are you off out now? I can collect Kim.’

‘Yes, I’m meeting Justin at that café in Banfield.’

‘Out of the way of prying eyes – and Pippa?’

‘You always say that, Mom, but sort of. Anyway, thank you for looking after Kim.’

She kisses Agnes and leaves the room with a smile that her mom understands. Agnes knows what Justin means to her.

~

It only takes Jasmine fifteen minutes to drive to the café. Justin has managed to secure their usual table, and he greets her with a warm hug and kiss on the cheek.

‘Don’t get carried away, Justin. This isn’t a date.’

‘I know, Jasmine. It’s what we agreed. Anyway, what’s this news you have for me?’

Jasmine gives him that sideways look that he finds so endearing. The first time she gave him ‘the look’, he fell in love with her. That hasn’t changed. He would marry her today if she agreed.

Friendship will have to do for now, he says to himself. One day, maybe she will feel the same, but she does like me…

‘Come on, Justin, you promised you would tell me one of your secrets.’

‘You promised me as well,’ he says, grinning.

‘I know, but it’s your turn first.’

Justin rubs his chin.

‘I might chicken out. You’ll find one of my secrets a bit—’

‘A bit what?’ Jasmine asks.

‘Well, a bit… strange. Weird, maybe, although I don’t think it is.’

She grins this time, and touches his knee.

‘You’re not a male model on the quiet, or even a drag artist, are you?’

‘Well…’

‘Oh, Justin, you’re not!’

He returns her grin, and moves his hand towards her knee, but thinks better of it.

‘I’m teasing you.’

‘Go on, then. Tell me.’

He keeps his hands firmly on his own knees, and finally gives in.

‘You see, it’s like this. I’m an author. An authoress, you might say.’

‘That’s not a term I’ve heard much recently, Justin. It’s like “chairwoman” or even “chairman”.’

‘Political correctness gone mad?’ he says.

‘Never mind that. What do you mean, authoress? A female author? What are you trying to tell me?’

‘I write romantic novels under an assumed name. A woman’s name.’

‘Oh, my God, Justin! That’s brilliant and so cool. What’s your writer’s name?’