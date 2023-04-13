Notification Settings

Magnificent performances reflect story of Shakespeare's lost son

By Peter Rhodes

The Swan Theatre, closed for three years thanks to Covid followed by reconstruction, re-opens with the world premiere of this new play, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel, adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman.

Madelaine Mantock and Tom Varey as Agnes and William in Hamnet. Photo: Manuel Harlan (c) RSC

And what a fine piece of work it is, earning a rapturous standing ovation.

The play traces the tempestuous love story of William Shakespeare and his wife Anne (in this version, Agnes) Hathaway, climaxing with the death of their beloved only son Hamnet of plague, aged 11.

At first his sister Judith falls ill. Agnes orders her son: "Stay with your sister," the worst possible advice.

Judith recovers from the pandemic but Hamnet dies horribly,

The tragedy haunts Shakespeare for the rest of his writing career, inspiring some of his most memorable and poignant lines.

It is not yet a perfect play. The first half spends too long examining the Shakespeare family politics and Agnes's dabbling in woodcraft medicine and falconry.

But in the second half the tragedy of losing a child brings howls of anguish and you'd need a heart of stone not to be moved.

Will and Agnes (Madeleine Mantock and Tom Varey) produce some great moments and the sprite-like Hamnet, as played by Ajani Cabey, is a great young talent in the making.

The huge A-frame set is flexible but distracting.

There are some heart-stopping moments as the players go up and down; long skirts and steep ladders are never a good mix.

*Hamnet is at Stratford until June 17 and transfers later in the year to London's Garrick Theatre

Peter Rhodes

By Peter Rhodes

Award-winning columnist and blogger. Keeping an eye on the tribulations and trivia of a fast-changing world

