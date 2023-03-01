Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop secure place in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's history books following successful panto run

Sir Ian McKellen with his seat plaque at The Grand

The pair starred in Mother Goose at the venue last month and have now been presented with seat plaques in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s auditorium.

Playing the title role of Mother Goose, Sir Ian had played the Grand Theatre once before, 52 years previously in the 1971 production of Hamlet.

He remembered the theatre, explaining the beauty of it was one of the many reasons the Mother Goose pantomime should play there.

Sir Ian, known for his roles such as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and Magneto in the X-Men films, said: “I was first here and last here in 1971 playing Hamlet.

"I don’t remember the audience it’s true because we played a lot of performances up and down the country but I do remember the theatre.

"This is one of the most beautiful theatres in the country. I would say to people, keep on loving this theatre and looking after it and supporting other people who come and work here, it’s an absolute joy.”

Comedian John Bishop, who starred as Vic, said it was "a gem of a theatre".

John Bishop with his seat plaque at The Grand

Following the panto run, he said: "It’s a theatre that is obviously so well supported and we’ve had a great week.”

The Grand Theatre enjoyed packed audiences for the week of shows, which received a string of five star reviews and nightly standing ovations.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has a rich history of pantomime, dating back 129 years with a pantomime opening just two weeks after the opening night in December 1894.

Mother Goose formed a crucial part of the programme for the theatre that has taken the producing of its Christmas pantomime in-house and is building an increasingly enthusiastic attendance for the pantomime genre.

Chief executive and artistic director at the Grand Theatre, Adrian Jackson said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the Mother Goose company in Wolverhampton.

"The show itself was a huge celebration of all aspects of pantomime and to see it received so warmly in February, by which point panto is usually a distant memory, is hugely encouraging.