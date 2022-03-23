Strictly stars heading to Wolverhampton for new show

Maisie Smith, Max George, and Rhys Stephenson will be at the Grand for the new show

Strictly Presents - Keeep Dancing! will give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the world of Strictly - with the celebrities and professional dancers giving a unique insight into the TV show.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith, The Wanted's Max George, and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson are the celebrity stars who will be performing for audiences the new show which comes to Wolverhampton on Saturday June 26.

Maisie Smith, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders, said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more.

"Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour. And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat."

CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson said: “I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents. I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show.”

Boy band star Max George will be mostly singing for the show, and said: “I can’t wait to tour with Strictly again, as I had such a blast on the arena tour. Although this time I’ll mainly be singing, I’m sure it won’t take too much to get me back on the dancefloor every night! See you there.”

They'll also be joined by professionals dancers from the show - Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal, and Nancy Zu.

Strictly Presents audiences will also find out how it really feels to be in the dreaded dance off; just how long it takes to create the incredible dance routines - from the first day of learning the choreography, right through to the TV show performance, and how the amazing 'theme weeks' are produced, as the celebrities and pros recreate some of their favourite moments from the movies, musicals and Halloween weeks.