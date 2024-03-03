The events and activities being held this year to mark Staffordshire Day

Every year on May 1, the county comes alive with events of all shapes and sizes, to celebrate everything that’s great about the county.

Events already confirmed for this year include a film competition showcasing feature films made in the county, a walking festival in the Staffordshire Moorlands from April 26 to May 6 and an arts market at Brampton Museum, in Newcastle.

Food lovers are also invited to the Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival, in Tamworth on May 4 and 5, where people can indulge in a mouthwatering selection of international street food from around the world.

And at Trentham, the Great British Food Festival will also be showcasing the very best of Great British produce over the bank holiday weekend.

At Weston Park on May 5 and 6, there is a two-day spring plant hunters' fair, where there will be a brilliant line-up of specialist nurseries attending to create a plant lover's paradise.

Young people from across the county are also getting involved in this year’s Staffordshire Day celebrations, thanks to a creative project which will see local artists visiting a number of schools, asking them to consider what Staffordshire means to them.

The activities have been organised by We Are Staffordshire, and artwork will be displayed at a number of locations during Staffordshire Day celebrations.

Organisers of the day, Enjoy Staffordshire, are now asking attractions to list their Staffordshire Day events on their website and for people to put the date in their diaries.

Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and deputy chair of Enjoy Staffordshire, said: “We have a lot to shout about here in Staffordshire and over the last seven years, we’ve used Staffordshire Day on May 1 to tell everyone what a brilliant place it is to live in and visit.

“It’s a very special day for us. It’s the anniversary of our most famous son, Josiah Wedgwood, setting up his pottery company in 1759 and helping to transform Staffordshire into the centre of the world’s ceramics industry.

“There will be lots to do on the day and over the bank holiday weekend, so whether it’s our captivating countryside, thrilling theme parks or the eye-opening history and heritage of the county, please get the date of May 1 in your diary.

“We’ll be announcing more in the coming weeks, so please keep an eye on the Enjoy Staffordshire website.”

For a full list of what’s going on, how to get involved and to list an event, visit the Enjoy Staffordshire website or its Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.