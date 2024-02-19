Tamworth gears up for St George's Day celebrations

Tamworth's Castle Grounds will host an exciting new line-up of entertainment on Saturday, April 20, from 11am-5pm.

The free annual festival is one of the highlights of Tamworth Borough Council’s calendar of outdoor events, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country.

The line-up will include all the festival favourites that have led to the event becoming well-known, including archery, falconry displays, a living history camp, fairground rides and children’s activities.

Children will also be able to meet Epico the dragon while the Grand Medieval Joust is back by popular demand.

A large array of different traditional children’s games will include post-mills, hobby horses, peg dolls, ball and cup, stilts, quoits and Nine Men’s Morris.

The Community Games is also in the grounds offering various activities from local providers and clubs. They will bring together families in a friendly setting, to create opportunities for both adults and children to try different sporting activities regardless of age or ability.

Councillor Tina Clements, Portfolio Holder for Engagement, Leisure and Events, said: “The St George’s Day festival is one of the most popular events on our calendar and we are excited to confirm the date of April 20.

“The council is always working hard to ensure it continues to grow and offer new attractions each year. With so much going on throughout the event, it’s easy to keep the whole family entertained for several hours with a variety of medieval-themed fun and games.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of people to the town to join the celebrations again this year."

For more details, visit tamworthartsandevents.co.uk.