Pop-up dog cafe coming to Stafford for fifth year running

The 'Pup Up Cafe' will come to the town for the fifth year in a row, with dog lovers, four-legged friends and their owners invited to come along.

The event will be held at Revolution in Stafford on Sunday, with three sessions tailored towards different dog breeds to take place throughout the day.

Visitors will be invited to socialise, have their photographs taken and browse the offerings of local businesses while their pups can enjoy time off their leads in a secure space.

The first session of the day, which will run from 10am to 11.30am, is geared towards Pugs, with up to 50 of the breed able to come along.

The second session, held from 12pm to 1.30pm, is tailored towards Dachshunds.

And a special "All Paws Welcome" event will run from 2pm to 3.30pm, where friendly dogs of all breeds can join in the fun.

Local dog shelters have also been invited to come along to this session free of charge in the hopes of finding a forever home for pups in their care.

Marcus Ackford, founder of The Pup Up Cafe, said: "We are thrilled to be able to bring our events back to Stafford.

"We know how much people love their dogs, we love to provide a special experience for them and their furry friends to enjoy together.

"A Pup Up Cafe is the perfect way for dog owners to show their love for their pets, it’s a bonus that we love hosting them."

Tickets for the event cost £9.50 for pet owners, £15 for adults visiting without a dog and £5 for children under the age of eight. Tickets for dogs are free.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to pupup.cafe/stafford