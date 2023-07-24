Delightful cottage garden bursting with colour is open to visitors

Peter Hargreaves in the garden at Grafton Cottage in Staffordshire in 2012

The owners of Grafton Cottage in Barr Lane, Barton-under-Needwood near Lichfield will next be welcoming member of the public on July 30 and August 6.

Designed by gardeners Margaret and Peter Hargreaves the picturesque cottage garden features old fashioned roses, clematis, hollyhocks, dahlias and perennials.

Peter and Margaret Hargreaves at Grafton Cottage in 2005

Homemade cream teas and cottage garden plants will be on sale at the open days which are part of the National Garden Scheme programme.

Pre-booked groups are welcome up to August 16.

The garden has featured on the BBC Gardeners World programme and in glossy magazines and has been attracting visitors for more than three decades.