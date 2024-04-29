Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce agrees two-year deal at Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce has agreed a new two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce, who helped the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February as pop star Swift rushed to the field to congratulate him, has committed his future to the side until 2027.

“Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago. It’s an honour and a pleasure,” Kelce said in a video posted on social media.

“I can’t wait to get after it these next two years. No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys, we’re back at it baby.”

It comes after Kelce and Swift appeared in Las Vegas over the weekend for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ golf tournament in aid of his foundation 15 And The Mahomies – dedicated to improving the lives of children.

The couple also made an appearance during the first weekend of the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. They were among the celebrities watching rapper Ice Spice perform.

Meanwhile, Swift said she is “completely floored” by achieving millions of sales for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, becoming the first music artist to claim 12 number one albums in the 21st century in the UK charts.

On Monday, the US singer-songwriter told fans “you’ve outdone yourselves, this is unbelievable”, after it was confirmed she had become the first artist in history to occupy the top 14 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Among the string of records broken includes passing the one billion streaming mark when it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week.

Swift, who is known for taking inspiration from relationships for her music, appears to reference her blossoming romance with NFL star Kelce in a track titled The Alchemy.

The 15th track on the album is peppered with American football references including the team, warm benches, winning streak, touch down, trophy and league.

Swift is next on tour in France at the La Defense Arena in Paris from May 9 and her Eras Tour is coming to the UK in June.