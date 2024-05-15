Anya Taylor-Joy shines at Cannes red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The premiere of George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, with Anya Taylor-Joy looking every inch the leading lady on the red carpet.

The latest Mad Max film, starring Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, premieres nine years after Mad Max: Fury Road debuted at the French festival.

US actress Taylor-Joy leaned into the glamour of Cannes on Wednesday with an old Hollywood style, poles apart from the post-apocalyptic biker look she characterises in the film.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy attend the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga red carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France (Doug Peters/PA)

It comes after she told the New York Times she had “never been more alone than making that movie”.

On the red carpet, Taylor-Joy wore a sparkling strapless champagne gown featuring a corseted bodice from Dior, paired with a sculptural platinum necklace, earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co.

Adding to the timeless beauty look, the 28-year-old swept her hair into an complicated updo paired with a dramatic red lip.

Anya Taylor-Joy and George Miller attend the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Taylor-Joy was joined on the red carpet by leading man Chris Hemsworth, who plays warlord leader Dementus in the film, wearing a white suit jacket and black trousers, alongside his wife Elsa Pataky, who wore a chic black gown.

Australian filmmaker Miller, who has served on the jury in Cannes several times, also hit the Croisette promenade to launch one of the most anticipated films of the summer.

Additional red carpet guests included Barbie director Greta Gerwig in a custom Armani Prive red dress paired with Chopard jewellery, British model Naomi Campbell in a Chanel 1997 couture black gown and actress Eva Green in a black and gold Balmain number.

Naomi Campbell attends the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere (Doug Peters/PA)

Over the past few days, Taylor-Joy has turned Cannes into her runway, impressing with a collection of over-the-top sun hats and Jacquemus bridal-wear.

Her appearance at the festival marks a full circle moment, having first attended in 2017 to receive a Chopard trophy as an emerging actress in 2017 – presented by the original Furiosa and star of Fury Road, Charlize Theron.