Rod Stewart tells ‘disrespectful’ pundit to ‘leave Scottish football alone’

Music star Sir Rod Stewart has defended Scottish football against criticism from TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan.

London-born Sir Rod, who has Scottish heritage and supports Celtic Football Club, told Jordan to “leave Scottish football alone” in an Instagram story post to his 1.4 million followers.

Radio presenter and former Crystal Palace FC owner Jordan appeared on TalkSport and suggested top Scottish teams would struggle in the Championship let alone the Premier League in England.

Simon Jordan used to own Crystal Palace Football Club (Ian West/PA)

Sir Rod said: “I’m absolutely sick and tired of the constant deriding and disrespect of Scottish football shown down south….especially by one Mr Simon ‘motor mouth’ Jordan (who I’m sure has had elocution lessons in the past).

“It’s our game, we know it’s not the EPL or La Liga but it’s our game and I love it.

“So back off Mr Jordan, and by the way, what did you achieve at Crystal Palace? With all due respect to Palace of course.

“One thing Graeme Souness quite rightly pointed out the other day on TalkSport…if Celtic or Rangers were in the Championship with the money that’s dished out by Sky etc it would only be a couple of years and we would be able to compete, no doubt about that.

“So shut the f*** up Jordan, and leave Scottish football alone.”

It came after Jordan clashed with former Scottish football star and manager Souness on TalkSport regarding Glasgow clubs Rangers and Celtic.

“You look at Rangers and Celtic, first of all, Celtic are going to win the league by being the best of a bad bunch, neither of these sides are outstanding,” Jordan said.

“I would look at once upon a time the argument of Celtic and Rangers coming down to English football would make a splash in English football, they wouldn’t.

“They’d struggle in the Championship these two sides right now. I think they’re both poor sides.”

A representative for Jordan has been contacted for comment.