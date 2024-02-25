In pictures: Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie lead stars at SAG Awards
It marks the last major US awards show ahead of the Academy Awards next month.
Hollywood stars appeared alongside their British counterparts at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The ceremony, which comes on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history, marks the last major US awards show ahead of the Oscars next month.
Stars including Meryl Streep, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Jeremy Allen White were among the famous faces who shone on the grey carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.