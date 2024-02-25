In pictures: Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie lead stars at SAG Awards

Hollywood stars appeared alongside their British counterparts at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The ceremony, which comes on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history, marks the last major US awards show ahead of the Oscars next month.

Stars including Meryl Streep, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Jeremy Allen White were among the famous faces who shone on the grey carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Meryl Streep arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Idris Elba arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Allen White arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sir Kenneth Branagh arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cillian Murphy arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carey Mulligan arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)