Bambie Thug has promised that they will “stand out” following their fellow Irish entrants for the Eurovision Song Contest failing to make the final of the competition in the last four attempts.

Ireland and Sweden are level for the most wins in the contest’s history, at seven each, ahead of it being held in Malmo for the 68th time following Swedish singer Loreen triumphing with Tattoo.

However, despite this success, Irish 2018 competitor Ryan O’Shaughnessy was the last to reach the final with Together and came in 16th position. Ireland has not won since 1996 with Eimear Quinn’s The Voice.

Bambie Robinson, who uses the pronouns they/them and is entering with the electro-metal song Doomsday Blue, told the PA news agency: “Ireland hasn’t (got) into the final because the songs haven’t been, I guess, standing out.

“And ours definitely does that this year so I would be very, very encouraging riots if I wasn’t in the final.”

When asked if they think they are going to change perceptions of Irish music, Bambie said: “I would say that the thing about Ireland that runs through the Irish musicians, regardless of genre, is lyricism.

“Ireland is the land of poets, so lyrically, no, I think it a match so I think it just showcases that we’re still awesome with words.

“And is it different from what we’ve (been) sending? Yes it is.

“You know, alternative music does not have enough light in Ireland. It’s not given enough airtime. I’m not given enough air time.

“And yeah, I would so (I would change it). I mean, alt music is definitely getting more and more and more popular, even outside of Ireland, definitely here in the UK.

“And I would hope that my performance, kind of gives a shock to the world that is needed to bring some much needed respect and eyes back on our homegrown (acts).”

Known as a proponent of what they call “ouija pop”, they said they are “really excited” about their staging and hinted their “prop is beautiful”.

“I’m just really excited to bring some like theatre, storytelling and romance to the screen,” they also said.

The Macroom-born singer will also bring their elaborate Gothic garments to Eurovision.

They said they will use outfits created by “young queer designers” at Malmo Arena.

Bambie Thug rehearsing Doomsday Blue before Eurovision. (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)

Bambie, who has been outspoken about practising witchcraft, says they are “harking back to an older tradition than what is maybe known globally of what Ireland is”.

“Things like witchcraft and things are also gaining much more traction in the world a lot more people are into it again, and a lot more people are practising,” they added.

“I think, because a lot of people are sick of organised religion and witchcraft is your own personal, spiritual journey.

“I think Irish people are inherently magical and connected to the earth and yeah, I mean, I’m obsessed, so it all melds together.”

Bambie, who says they went to a Catholic convent school and was baptised Protestant, explains that they are also the only Swedish contestant as the country’s entrants Marcus & Martinus are Norwegian.

“I grew up in Ireland my whole life was Ireland apart from summers really, some Christmases growing up,” they added.

“I was never taught Swedish as a kid so I don’t speak either of my mother tongues you know I don’t speak Irish and I don’t speak Swedish so I only speak the devil’s tongue.”

Bambie then laughed during the interview, before saying they are “really looking forward to going back to Sweden” and eating salty Swedish liquorice.