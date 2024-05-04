Olly Murs apologises for last-minute show cancellation in Glasgow

Olly Murs has apologised for cancelling a performance in Glasgow at the last minute.

The British singer-songwriter has been supporting Take That on their This Life tour, but was forced to cancel his act at the OVO Hydro in Scotland due to transportation problems.

Murs said he had been at London Heathrow airport from 11am ahead of his Friday evening performance, but after “several delays” and an incident with a cabin crew member, the British Airways flight was cancelled.

“So sorry to everyone at the @takethat show tonight in Glasgow, unfortunately I won’t be there,” the 39-year-old said on X.

“Don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig before, am so annoyed!

“But am now in a car heading up for our six-hour journey for the Saturday and Sundays show right now.”

Murs had been updating fans throughout the day on his Instagram story, sharing a video from inside the plane which was “stuck on the runway” before exiting and attempting to board another flight.

“I’m trying my best to get to Glasgow,” he said.

Murs later said: “Honestly, you couldn’t write this day.

“One of the ladies, one of the cabin crew has fallen over and hurt herself which, I hope she’s okay, but basically it has further delayed our flight. So we’re waiting for someone to come in to replace her.”

Murs described the wait as “so frustrating”, before announcing the flight and his show had been cancelled.

“I’m extremely gutted, I don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig that I can recall, especially of this magnitude.”

He later shared a video of himself being driven to Glasgow for his Saturday and Sunday performances.

It comes amid a slew of musical cancellations from big stars in the last two days, including US singer Nick Jonas who had to cancel several Jonas Brothers tour dates in Mexico after suffering from a “nasty strain of influenza-A”.

The four shows were moved to dates in August.

Meanwhile Irish star Hozier said he had to postpone his Thursday show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas “due to worsening conditions in the surrounding area for health and safety reasons”.

His show was rescheduled for September 25.

A British Airways representative has been contacted for comment.