Singer ‘still on a high’ after replacing Olly Murs in Glasgow at last minute

Scottish singer Daniel Rooney, who replaced Olly Murs at a Take That gig at the last minute, has said he is “still on a high” after a “crazy night”.

The musician was plucked from a hotel bar in Glasgow shortly after Murs was forced to cancel his support act at the OVO Hydro on Friday because of transportation problems.

When news broke that Take That were without an opening act, Scottish presenter Ross King had been watching Rooney play at the Radisson Hotel opposite the arena.

Impressed with his vocals, King recommended to his friend and Take That frontman Gary Barlow that Rooney could fill the slot, the Daily Record reported.

Rooney later shared a series of images and videos of him performing on stage to his Instagram Story, describing it as a “crazy night”.

“Hardly slept, still on a high from last night,” he added.

“Thanks to everyones lovely messages about the gig and all the support so far.”

He also thanked King for spotting him at the hotel and getting him to the venue, adding: “Craziest 30 minutes ever.”

Rooney added: “Also a big thanks to the @takethat lads for calming me down before the show and talking setlist tunes. Absolute legends.”

Barlow praised Rooney for stepping up to the plate, writing “this young man saved the day thank you” on his Instagram story with a photo of the musician.

Fellow band member Mark Owen also gave a “huge thanks” to Rooney for helping them out at the show, which is part of their This Life tour.

On Friday, Murs apologised for cancelling his performance at short notice after he had had flight issues all day.

Murs said he had been at London Heathrow airport from 11am ahead of the show but after “several delays” and an incident with a cabin crew member, the British Airways flight was cancelled.

“So sorry to everyone at the @takethat show tonight in Glasgow, unfortunately I won’t be there,” Murs, 39, said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig before, am so annoyed!

“But am now in a car heading up for our six-hour journey for the Saturday and Sundays show right now.”

Murs had been updating fans throughout the day on his Instagram story, sharing a video from inside the plane which was “stuck on the runway” before exiting and attempting to board another flight.

“I’m trying my best to get to Glasgow,” he said.

Murs later said: “Honestly, you couldn’t write this day.

“One of the ladies, one of the cabin crew has fallen over and hurt herself which, I hope she’s okay, but basically it has further delayed our flight. So we’re waiting for someone to come in to replace her.”

Murs described the wait as “so frustrating”, before announcing the flight and his show had been cancelled.

“I’m extremely gutted, I don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig that I can recall, especially of this magnitude.”

He later shared a video of himself being driven to Glasgow for his Saturday and Sunday performances.

A British Airways spokesman said: “We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans, which was caused by a technical issue with the aircraft.”