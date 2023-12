Jimmy Kimmel among TV hosts demanding Emmys reinstate writing award in broadcast

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver were among the high-profile TV hosts who have signed a letter calling on the Television Academy to include the best writing for a variety series/special category in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast.

The letter signed by a variety of TV hosts – including Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah and Jon Stewart – said they are “profoundly disappointed” the award will not be presented during the 75th televised ceremony on January 15.

“Our programmes could not exist without the tremendous work of our writers — as proven by the writers’ strike that shut down late night television for 148 days,” the letter stated.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York (Ian West/PA)

The letter was accompanied by a petition, signed by more than 1,400 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), demanding it immediately reinstate the outstanding writing for a variety series/special category in the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast.

The petition said: “The Academy’s decision to erase the variety writing award from the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast dismisses writing as the foundation for excellence in television, and devalues our profession as a whole.

“We implore the Television Academy to do the right thing.”

The Television Academy has been contacted for comment.