Airport near Wolverhampton welcomes Top Gear's Richard Hammond for flying visit

Head of operations Andrew Moores pictured with Richard

Former Top Gear co-presenter, Richard Hammond, took a break from enthusing over cars to fly his aircraft into Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport on Thursday morning.

The television star, who co-presents Amazon Studios' The Grand Tour, landed his helicopter before taking pictures with staff and heading to The Tower Cafe onsite for a bite to eat.

Air traffic assistant Kieran Wellings pictured with the television star

Andrew Moores, head of operations at Halfpenny Green, explained that Richard is "one of many" pilots who has visited recently after the airport invested £500,000 to build three new helipads, bringing its total up to six.

The 26-year-old said: "The purpose of his trip I'm not entirely sure - however it was a real pleasure and we were very privileged to accommodate Richard yesterday.

"The weather was appalling, the helicopter landed and we didn't take any notice. Me and my two colleagues went over and said 'how are you doing Rich'. It all sort of happened quickly and he was gone."

