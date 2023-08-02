Hunter Schafer says Angus Cloud’s warmth and love ‘nothing short of a gift’

Angus Cloud

US actress Hunter Schafer has paid tribute to her late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, saying his “warmth, light and love” was “nothing short of a gift”.

Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO show, described Cloud as “a sunshine” and was grateful to have shared “so many sweet moments together”.

Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco O’Neill, died on Monday at the age of 25.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Schafer wrote: “Been trying to figure out what to say, but idk (I don’t know) if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings.

“For now i just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine. To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift.

“I’m so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much.

She added: “I love you Angus, thank you for everything. My heart goes out to his family and his loved ones and family right now.”

Their co-star Zendaya, who plays the lead role of recovering addict Rue Bennett on Euphoria, said on Tuesday words were “not enough to describe the infinite beauty” of Cloud.

Sharing a black and white photo of him on Instagram, she wrote: “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Sydney Sweeney, who played Cassie Howard on the show, described Cloud as “an open soul, with the kindest heart” who “filled every room with laughter”.

She wrote on Instagram: “You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same.

“This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Maude Apatow, who played Sweeney’s onscreen sister Lexi Howard said Cloud was “the funniest person ever” and that working with him was “one of the greatest joys of my life”.

“He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best.

“Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

Cloud was most often in Euphoria scenes alongside his partner in crime Ashtray, played by Javon Walton.

Walton wrote: “Rest easy brother” and later “forever family.”

Kathrine Narducci, who played Cloud’s on-screen grandmother Marie O’Neill, described him as a “gentle beautiful soul” who “exited to soon”.

Euphoria director Sam Levinson said: “There was no-one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.”

Cloud had “intensely struggled” with grief after the recent death of his father, according to his family.

In a statement, they said the “only comfort” they had was knowing that “Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend”.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement read.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.”

A fortnight before he died, Cloud posted a picture of his father wearing a red tracksuit, captioning it: “Miss u breh.”

The actor was plucked from obscurity to land his role in Euphoria, after being spotted walking down the street by a talent scout in New York.