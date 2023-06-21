Lovely jubbly!': Repair Shop's Jay Blades making new show with 'Del Boy'

Mr Blades, who has a presence in both Ironbridge and Wolverhampton, revealed on Twitter that he is working with Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason on a show called David and Jay's Travelling Tool Shed.
Mr Blades tweeted: "Good afternoon all. The cat is out of the bag.
"I am working with Sir David Jason filming a Great New Show called, David & Jay’s Travelling Tool Shed.
"We both can’t wait for you to see it, in 2024.
"What do you think and will you be watching it?
Good afternoon all.— Jay Blades MBE (@jayblades_) June 21, 2023
