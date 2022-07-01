Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow show hours before they were due on stage

ShowbizPublished:

The rockers said they were ‘deeply disappointed’ not to perform.

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled a show in Glasgow because of illness, just hours before they were due on stage.

The US band, whose hits include Can’t Stop, Under The Bridge and By The Way, were due to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday as part of their ongoing world tour.

However, in a short statement posted on their social media pages they said they were “working on ways to reschedule the show”.

The group urged fans to hold onto their tickets and await a further update.

“RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote.

The statement did not offer any further details about who had fallen ill or the nature of their illness, or whether it was related to Covid-19.

In recent weeks the band have played to sold-out crowds in Manchester, London and Dublin.

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat were due to support them in Glasgow.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and John Frusciante on guitar.

Frusciante has returned to the group after more than a decade away, working on solo music.

He was with the band from 1988 until 1992. He then rejoined in 1998 and remained with them until 2009.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News