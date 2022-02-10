Caitlyn Jenner: Kim Kardashian ‘very happy’ with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner has expressed her delight over Kim Kardashian’s romance with comedian Pete Davidson, revealing the couple are “very happy”.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Since then the couple have been spotted together on various occasions but have kept the details of their relationship under wraps.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on the Capital Breakfast show, Jenner, 72, who was previously married to Kardashian’s mother Kris, revealed she is yet to meet Davidson but Kardashian has assured her she will “love him”.

Jenner said: “I was talking to her the other day and I said ‘you know, I haven’t even met him yet’. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.

“And she goes ‘Oh my God. You’ll love him. We have to go to dinner.’ So anyway that’s going to happen pretty soon.”

Caitlyn Jenner revealed Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are very happy in their new relationship (PA)

Kardashian’s new relationship comes after she filed for divorce from rapper Kayne West in February last year.

Jenner went on to praise Kardashian, describing her as “the most amazing human being I know” and noting her recent achievement of passing the first year law students’ examination in California, also known as the “baby bar”.

Jenner said: “She’s just passed her bar, her first bar, they call it the mini bar, to become a lawyer.”

Joking with Kemp, she added: “Roman, you couldn’t do that.”

Kardashian’s new relationship has created tension with West, who recently released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Despite the hostility, Kardashian and Davidson appear to be enjoying their time with each other. Earlier this month the SNL comedian said he was “very much” thinking about making Valentine’s Day plans this year.

It comes shortly after Disney+ confirmed an April launch date for a new Kardashian-Jenner reality show.