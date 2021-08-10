Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon lead nominations for Ivor Novello awards

Harry Styles

Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon lead the nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

The pair, who have co-written on multiple tracks, have notched up three nominations in two categories at the awards, which recognise creative musical achievement in songwriting and composition.

The Grammy and Brit award-winning song Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, part-written by Styles and Harpoon, are both nominated for PRS for Music Most Performed Work.

The tracks also face competition from Brit award winner Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go and Someone You Loved, and the number one record Head & Heart from Joel Corry and MNEK.

Musician Styles and Harpoon are also nominated in the Songwriter of the Year category which this year features five nominees, including AJTracey, Celeste and Jamie Hartman, Kamille and MNEK.

Lewis Capaldi is up for two nominations (Ian West/PA)

The awards, which represent peer recognition in the music community, are honouring new talent with 70% of nominees being recognised for the first time.

Arlo Parks, who won Best New Artist at the Brit awards 2021, picks up her first nomination for Black Dog in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category.

She faces competition from Brit Rising Star 2020 winner Celeste for her track Stop This Flame and one of Marina’s, formerly Marina and the Diamonds, comeback tracks Man’s World.

Headie One & Fred again’s track Gang and God’s Own Children performed by Obongjayar are also nominated.

Arlo Parks’s Black Dog is nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically category (John Marshall/PA)

Pa Salieu, who was crowned BBC Sound of 2021, is also nominated for two awards for Best Album with Send Them to Coventry and Best Contemporary Song for Energy featuring Mahalia.

Also nominated for Best Album is Lianne La Havas for her self-titled album with her co-writer Matthew Hales. She was last nominated nine years ago for her debut album.

Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello award winner and chair of The Ivors Awards committee, said: “Over the last year we’ve felt the power of songwriting and the stories told through music.

“The Ivors are so important because they celebrate where all the music begins – with songwriters and composers.

“The judges have chosen a selection of exceptional music that moves, unites and inspires us.

“Congratulations to all our nominees and I’m really delighted that the majority are recognised with an Ivor nomination for the first time.”