Date for 2022 Bafta film awards announced

BAFTA Film Award

The Bafta film awards will take place on March 13 next year, it has been announced.

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates and rewards excellence in film, will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One, Bafta said.

At this year’s EE Bafta film awards, Nomadland scored the most wins, picking up four of the seven awards for which it was nominated.

Chloe Zhao accepting the award for best film for Nomadland at the 2021 Bafta Film Awards (Bafta/PA)

It picked up best film, best director for Chloe Zhao, best actress for Frances McDormand and best cinematography for Joshua James Richards.

Zhao is only the second woman in history to win the best director Bafta, with the first being Kathryn Bigelow, who won the award in 2010 for The Hurt Locker.

Nomadland starred McDormand as a woman living in her van as she embarked on a journey across the American West.

Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize for Judas And The Black Messiah, for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.

Rocks star Bukky Bakray was named the winner of the EE Rising Star award, the only one to be voted for by the public at the star-studded show.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman, was a largely virtual ceremony broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall, with only the hosts and presenters appearing in person.

Bafta added that the “full timeline and eligibility details for the Film Awards 2022 will be announced in due course”.