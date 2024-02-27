Shrewsbury community choir concert to raise funds for three local charities

A performance of Brahms's German Requiem is set to be performed by Shrewsbury School Community Choir at Shrewsbury Abbey next month.

The choir was established 42 years ago as a way of engaging the school with the local community through music, allowing students to collaborate with members of the community.

The choir's chair, Paul Bisson, said the collaboration has allowed the establishment of a choir of around 100 voices.

He added: "Ever since we formed we've have been working with the school on all sorts of programmes of music, and we reckon we've done something like 150 concerts over that 40-year period.

"With around 150 people attending a concert, that's around 22,000 audience members - which is quite something.

"This concert is to be performed in the Abbey. With the acoustics it will be a real delight - it was built for this kind of music."

The evening will raise money for three local charities, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Shrewsbury Foodbank and PALZ - a recently founded, local Alzheimer’s charity.

Tickets for the concert, which is set for March 9 at 7.30pm, are £15 for adults, and £8 for under 18s.

They can be purchased in person at the Abbey and the Hive in Shrewsbury or online at: ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/shrewsbury/shrewsbury-abbey/shrewsbury-charity-concerts-present-brahms-requiem-at-the-abbey

Tickets can also be purchased on the door for £17/£10 subject to availability.