Staffordshire singer Belle set to release new single NV

Pop and rock singer Belle, from Lichfield, launches new song ‘NV’ on Friday, February 2.

The single has been produced by Mike Rose, who has previously worked with the likes of S Club 7 and Gary Barlow.

Belle, 17, is the daughter of Lolly, who had three top ten hits in 1999 – Viva La Radio, Mickey and Big Boys Don't Cry/Rockin' Robin.

From October to December 2022, Belle undertook an extensive school tour with an audience of 10,000 school children across 40 schools in the Midlands and Devon.

As well as performing, she carried out presentations and took open questions about mental health, online safely and cyberbullying whilst closely referencing her own experiences.

In July last year, she went back on the road to perform a two-week end of school year tour, celebrating with an audience of over 4,000 school children in the Midlands.

Towards the end of last year, Belle performed sets at Tattershall Lakes Country Park and the Reading Pride Festival.

Her previous singles ‘Run’; 'Just B U’; 'Yeh So Wot’; 'Beautiful To Me’; and her last single 'Follow Ur Heart' can be found on Spotify and more of her work is available at youtube.com/@bellekumblerose